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Hank the donkey has record-setting ears

NPR | By Kai McNamee,
Sarah Handel
Published September 8, 2026 at 3:55 PM EDT

Hank the donkey has the longest donkey ears in the world. His mom, Jennifer Gee, says in addition to big ears, the Mammoth donkey has a big personality, "like a gigantic golden retriever."

Copyright 2026 NPR
Kai McNamee
Sarah Handel

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