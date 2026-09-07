At a Labor Day weekend rally in Concord, the economy and politics are top of mind

People gathered on the State House lawn to participate in a pro-labor rally Saturday.

Candidates running for state and federal office were in attendance along with a crowd of mixed ages, dogs, and political signs urging people to vote.

Olivia Richardson / NHPR Maureen Clement holds a sign that says "Fight Crime, vote." Clement said she's worried for her adult children who are facing tough job prospects and housing.

Melanie Leathers and Maureen Clement, two friends who attended the rally together, said they’re feeling anxious about the economy.

Leathers, who’s retired, said she’s financially stable but she’s concerned about her adult children who struggle to make ends meet.

“I really worry about how they’re going to live, what they’re going to do,” Leather said. “My younger son has a house and three young children under the age of 7 and I know that he struggles. He and his wife both work two jobs to make ends meet.”

Clement said she also worries about her two adult children, who are in their 30s.

“There doesn’t seem to be that much opportunity for jobs,” Clement said. “Neither [are] married and neither have enough to purchase a home.”

Leathers and Clement both said that they feel their concerns aren’t being represented at the state level.

“I’d like to see Democrats win and take back the House and Senate at the federal level and I’d like to see more Democrats in the state government,” Leathers said.

Olivia Richardson / NHPR Rosemary Gagne, said she came Labor Day rally with a non-partisan sign encouraging people to vote.

They said they want their representatives to focus more on the people.

“Your constituents, not the people in your immediate family,” Clement said.

Rosemary Gagne said she came out to the Labor Day rally to make sure people vote. She carried a non-partisan sign encouraging voting.

Gagne, who has stage four breast cancer that she's been battling for 15 years, said that while she's fortunate to have healthcare she’s concerned for those who don’t.

“I don’t know what people do who have no insurance, how do you deal with that?” Gagne said.

The event was hosted by New Hampshire 50501.