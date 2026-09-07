© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Celebrate 45 years of NHPR's public service journalism. Donate today and double your impact by having your gift matched, dollar for dollar!

At a Labor Day weekend rally in Concord, the economy and politics are top of mind

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Olivia Richardson
Published September 7, 2026 at 6:01 AM EDT
Candidates running for federal office at pro-Labor Day rally
Olivia Richardson
/
NHPR
Left to Right: Karishma Manzur, Congresswoman Maggie Goodlander, Sarah Chadzynski, Carleigh Beriont and Paige Beauchemin.

People gathered on the State House lawn to participate in a pro-labor rally Saturday.

Candidates running for state and federal office were in attendance along with a crowd of mixed ages, dogs, and political signs urging people to vote.

Maureen Clement holds a sign that says "Fight Crime, vote."
Olivia Richardson
/
NHPR
Maureen Clement holds a sign that says "Fight Crime, vote." Clement said she's worried for her adult children who are facing tough job prospects and housing.

Melanie Leathers and Maureen Clement, two friends who attended the rally together, said they’re feeling anxious about the economy.

Leathers, who’s retired, said she’s financially stable but she’s concerned about her adult children who struggle to make ends meet.

“I really worry about how they’re going to live, what they’re going to do,” Leather said. “My younger son has a house and three young children under the age of 7 and I know that he struggles. He and his wife both work two jobs to make ends meet.”

Clement said she also worries about her two adult children, who are in their 30s.

“There doesn’t seem to be that much opportunity for jobs,” Clement said. “Neither [are] married and neither have enough to purchase a home.”

Leathers and Clement both said that they feel their concerns aren’t being represented at the state level.

“I’d like to see Democrats win and take back the House and Senate at the federal level and I’d like to see more Democrats in the state government,” Leathers said.

Rosemary Gagne holds voting sign at Labor Day rally
Olivia Richardson
/
NHPR
Rosemary Gagne, said she came Labor Day rally with a non-partisan sign encouraging people to vote.

They said they want their representatives to focus more on the people.

“Your constituents, not the people in your immediate family,” Clement said.

Rosemary Gagne said she came out to the Labor Day rally to make sure people vote. She carried a non-partisan sign encouraging voting.

Gagne, who has stage four breast cancer that she's been battling for 15 years, said that while she's fortunate to have healthcare she’s concerned for those who don’t.

“I don’t know what people do who have no insurance, how do you deal with that?” Gagne said.

The event was hosted by New Hampshire 50501.

Voting booth in Manchester.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Get ready to vote
Learn more

Top stories of the day, every day - subscribe today!

* indicates required
NH News
Olivia Richardson
As NHPR’s health and equity reporter, my goal is to explore how the health care system in New Hampshire is changing – from hospital closures and population growth, to the use of AI and big changes in federal and state policies.
See stories by Olivia Richardson

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.