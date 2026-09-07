Literature program gets grant to support recovery services and combat opioid epidemic

A program that helps people connect through books recently received funds to help support and expand their services to combat the opioid epidemic in the state.

The New Hampshire Humanities’ Connections program was recently awarded $25,000 from the Granite United Way’s Opioid Abatement Community Grants Program and the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation ’s Alice Hale Penniman Memorial Fund.

The program facilitates book discussions with different organizations to foster connection through literature. More than 600 people have used the program.

They offer books to parents and people who are incarcerated, or going through substance use disorder treatment. Participants receive up to four books that they read and can pass onto their children and family members.

Mary Nolan, the program’s manager, said they’ve also partnered with adult education centers and other community programs. Depending on who they’re working with, the program can offer books to suit readers' needs.

“If you are from the new American community and English is not your first language, maybe we're going to start with some really high quality picture book literature that provides an accessible pathway into the language and the story,” Nolan said. “Or you can read advanced chapter books depending on if you're an advanced English level speaker.”

Nolan said in April of last year the program lost its federal funding, reducing their operating budget by 25% and that the grant is helping fund the gap in their budget.

“We're putting the money towards programming, which is so that our populations that we work with and our hosts don't have to be the ones that suffer from this,” Nolan said.

Nolan said she wants to have literature that reflects the diverse stories found in New Hampshire. They are looking for people who have experience or are interested in leading book discussions about the populations they serve like new Americans, people with disabilities, and people changing career and life pathways.