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Georgia and South Carolina are working to eradicate an invasive, bee-eating hornet

South Carolina Public Radio | By Victoria Hansen
Published September 8, 2026 at 4:42 AM EDT

Georgia and South Carolina are trying to fight off an invasive bee-eating hornet that's been spreading along their coasts.

Copyright 2026 SCPR News & Music
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Victoria Hansen
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