Georgia and South Carolina are working to eradicate an invasive, bee-eating hornet
Georgia and South Carolina are trying to fight off an invasive bee-eating hornet that's been spreading along their coasts.
Copyright 2026 SCPR News & Music
Georgia and South Carolina are trying to fight off an invasive bee-eating hornet that's been spreading along their coasts.
Copyright 2026 SCPR News & Music
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