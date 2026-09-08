Canada's retaliatory tariffs against the U.S. go into effect, escalating trade war
Canada's retaliatory tariffs against U.S. imports went into effect early Tuesday, escalating the trade war between former close allies.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Canada's retaliatory tariffs against U.S. imports went into effect early Tuesday, escalating the trade war between former close allies.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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