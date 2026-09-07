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Morning news brief

NPR | By Michel Martin,
Leila Fadel
Published September 7, 2026 at 4:44 AM EDT

Five people are dead after a cargo plane crash at Miami International Airport, Trump's top envoys go to Ukraine with hopes of restarting peace talks, Germany's far-right party wins landslide victory.

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Michel Martin
Michel Martin is a host of Morning Edition.
See stories by Michel Martin
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Leila Fadel
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