Cyber incident causes public schools closure Tuesday in Springfield

All public schools in Springfield, Mass., will be closed Tuesday, September 8, following a "cyber incident that has interrupted the service of some systems necessary for essential school operations."

After-school activities in the district Tuesday are also cancelled.

“We understand that an unexpected closure creates significant challenges and we appreciate the patience, flexibility and understanding of the entire Springfield Public Schools community as we work to address this incident and restore systems,” said Superintendent Dr. Sonia Dinnall, adding that the schools closure will allow district officials to continue the urgent address of the issue.

The exact scope and size of the incident remains under investigation Dinnal said.

All Springfield Public Schools staff have been directed to stay off of district network systems until further information is known. Students with district-issued the laptops should do the same.

The closure is schools-based, but the district's Central Office remains open. Officials said some services, including phone lines, may be impacted.

