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Former top military leader on dismissals in the Pentagon under Secretary Hegseth

NPR | By Steve Inskeep
Published September 3, 2026 at 4:04 AM EDT

NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with retired 4-star General Peter Chiarelli {ker-ELL-ee} about Pentagon leadership and the departure of top officials.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition and Up First.
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