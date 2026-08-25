Maine PUC selects developer for 800 megawatt northern Maine wind power project

Maine utility regulators have selected two companies to develop untapped wind power resources in Aroostook County, part of an eagerly anticipated clean energy project supported by most New England states.

The Maine Public Utilities Commission on Tuesday selected Clearway Energy Group LLC to develop wind turbines that can generate 800 megawatts of electricity in Northern Maine.

Commissioners also chose Central Maine Power parent company Avangrid to develop a new high voltage power line to connect the proposed wind turbines to the New England regional electric grid.

The planned resources is one of the only opportunities to develop significant renewable energy in the entire region. The proposed wind farm would be the largest in Maine, which now has about 900 total megawatts of land-based wind generation.

Commission Chair Phil Bartlett said the project will save Maine electric customers at least $387 million over its lifetime.

"These transmission and generation projects will bring substantial economic benefits to the state, creating thousands of full-time jobs during construction and $2.4 billion in economic output," Bartlett said in a statement.

The transmission side of the project could also connect Aroostook County directly to the New England power system, a precursor to developing the area's substantial renewable energy resources, said PUC Commissioner Patrick Scully.

"In my prior career, I saw up close the challenge of siting new energy projects in northern Maine, caused by the cost of building long transmission facilities to access the New England market, and the significant congestion on existing transmission infrastructure," Scully said.

The PUC plans to buy 600 megawatts of power from the project, with the remainder being delivered to other New England states, according to spokesperson Susan Faloon.

The price of electricity would be paid by Maine electric customers, who will also pay about 11% of the transmission line, according to the commission. Authorities in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Vermont were involved in the procurement, according to the PUC.

Further details of the proposed deal will be available after the commission finalizes a power purchase contract with Clearway, Faloon said.

Nick Benjamin, Clearway's northeastern development director, in an interview said the project is planned for commercial timberland in rural, unincorporated southeast Aroostook County.

Major site attributes include existing roads, proximity to electric transmission right of way and reliable wind speeds, Benjamin said.

"This project is going to keep energy costs stable for Maine families and business for decades to come, while bringing material economic investment to Northern Maine and meeting the state and region's grid needs," Benjamin added.

It will take years to permit and develop the project and building new generation is contingent on a new transmission line, according to the commission.

The Maine Legislature directed the PUC to develop wind generation and transmission in northern Maine in 2021. An earlier project fell through in late 2023 after negotiations over the power line failed.

Avangrid spokesperson Jon Breed, in a statement said a distinguishing feature of its proposal is its use of existing power corridors and rights of way that will reduce uncertainty and limit potential disruptions to the environment.

"While selection is an important milestone, extensive engineering, environmental review, permitting, and community engagement remains ahead," Breed said.