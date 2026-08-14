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Morning news brief

NPR | By Leila Fadel,
Michel Martin
Published August 14, 2026 at 4:45 AM EDT

Lawmakers and families raise concerns about conditions aboard USS Lincoln, as the U.S.-Iran war drags on, Iranians seek a break from the conflict, Russian-held Crimea faces Ukrainian drone campaign.

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Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Leila Fadel
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is a host of Morning Edition.
See stories by Michel Martin
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