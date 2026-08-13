Morning news brief

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Primary results reveal divide among Democratic Party, new inflation report could give the Fed more time to bring inflation under control, rescues teams race to find survivors of Colombia earthquake.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Primary results reveal divide among Democratic Party, new inflation report could give the Fed more time to bring inflation under control, rescues teams race to find survivors of Colombia earthquake.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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