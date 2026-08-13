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ICE plans to give officers gloves that deliver electric shocks

NPR | By Meg Anderson
Published August 13, 2026 at 4:42 AM EDT

Immigration and Customs Enforcement plans to spend up to $20 million to purchase high-tech gloves that deliver electric shocks to people they're trying to detain.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Meg Anderson
Meg Anderson is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk.
See stories by Meg Anderson

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