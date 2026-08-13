Could the National Guard play a role in the Midterms?
The National Guard's presence has become routine in D.C., but there's nothing routine about questions over the role the troops could play in the upcoming midterms.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The National Guard's presence has become routine in D.C., but there's nothing routine about questions over the role the troops could play in the upcoming midterms.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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