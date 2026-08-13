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Could the National Guard play a role in the Midterms?

NPR | By Mary Louise Kelly,
Kat LonsdorfTom Bowman
Published August 13, 2026 at 5:49 PM EDT

The National Guard's presence has become routine in D.C., but there's nothing routine about questions over the role the troops could play in the upcoming midterms.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a host of All Things Considered, NPR's flagship afternoon newsmagazine. She is also the host of NPR's national security podcast, Sources & Methods.
See stories by Mary Louise Kelly
Kat Lonsdorf
Kat Lonsdorf is reporter for NPR, often covering national security and international stories. She is based in Washington, D.C.
See stories by Kat Lonsdorf
Tom Bowman
Tom Bowman is a NPR National Desk reporter covering the Pentagon.
See stories by Tom Bowman

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