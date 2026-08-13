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Around-the-clock search continues to reach victims of the 7.4 earthquake in Colombia

NPR | By John Otis
Published August 13, 2026 at 5:39 PM EDT

Search efforts continue though hopes are fading as teams dig for survivors from the 7.4 magnitude earthquake that killed more than 250 people.

Copyright 2026 NPR
John Otis
See stories by John Otis

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