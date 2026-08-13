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A summer canoe trip through New York's north woods to wild sand beaches

NPR | By Brian Mann
Published August 13, 2026 at 5:27 PM EDT

NPR's Brian Mann paddled the Ausable River in northern New York on a summer day to swim on wild sand beaches that stretch along Lake Champlain's shore.

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