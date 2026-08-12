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Democratic strategist reflects on Wisconsin and Minnesota primaries

NPR | By Linah Mohammad,
Juana SummersPatrick Jarenwattananon
Published August 12, 2026 at 4:59 PM EDT

NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Amanda Litman, co-founder of the PAC Run For Something, about the results from the Aug. 11 Democratic primary elections.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Linah Mohammad
Linah Mohammad is a producer on All Things Considered.
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a host of NPR's All Things Considered.
See stories by Juana Summers
Patrick Jarenwattananon
Host of NPR Music's A Blog Supreme
See stories by Patrick Jarenwattananon

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