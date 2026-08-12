Democratic strategist reflects on Wisconsin and Minnesota primaries
NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Amanda Litman, co-founder of the PAC Run For Something, about the results from the Aug. 11 Democratic primary elections.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Amanda Litman, co-founder of the PAC Run For Something, about the results from the Aug. 11 Democratic primary elections.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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