Food insecurity remains dire in Gaza despite fewer going hungry, report says
NPR's Debbie Elliott speaks with Carl Skau, acting executive director of the U.N. World Food Programme, about a new report on food security in Gaza.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Debbie Elliott speaks with Carl Skau, acting executive director of the U.N. World Food Programme, about a new report on food security in Gaza.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.