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How a Northwest tribe and an endangered sea creature are helping each other

KUOW | By John Ryan
Published July 22, 2026 at 4:15 PM EDT

Scientists are starting to reintroduce a 20-legged predator to kelp beds off Washington state after an underwater pandemic nearly wiped it out.

Copyright 2026 KUOW
John Ryan
Year started with KUOW: 2009

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