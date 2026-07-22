How a Northwest tribe and an endangered sea creature are helping each other
Scientists are starting to reintroduce a 20-legged predator to kelp beds off Washington state after an underwater pandemic nearly wiped it out.
Copyright 2026 KUOW
Scientists are starting to reintroduce a 20-legged predator to kelp beds off Washington state after an underwater pandemic nearly wiped it out.
Copyright 2026 KUOW
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