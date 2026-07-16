Hegseth announces plan to screen military members' testosterone levels
Secretary Pete Hegseth says members of the military over 30 years old should be screened for low testosterone, but what is the evidence for doing this?
Copyright 2026 NPR
Secretary Pete Hegseth says members of the military over 30 years old should be screened for low testosterone, but what is the evidence for doing this?
Copyright 2026 NPR
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