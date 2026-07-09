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Former U.S. envoy reacts to Iran strikes and NATO summit

NPR | By Kathryn Fink,
Scott DetrowPatrick Jarenwattananon
Published July 9, 2026 at 4:02 PM EDT

NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with former U.S. Ambassador to NATO Nicholas Burns regarding this week's developments in the U.S.-Iran conflict -- and the NATO summit this week.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Kathryn Fink
Kathryn Fink is a producer with NPR's All Things Considered.
Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is a White House correspondent for NPR and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Scott Detrow
Patrick Jarenwattananon
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Patrick Jarenwattananon

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