Democrats search for new candidate after Platner announces he's suspending campaign
Democrats are searching for a new path forward in Maine after Graham Platner announced he was suspending his campaign for U.S. Senate.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Democrats are searching for a new path forward in Maine after Graham Platner announced he was suspending his campaign for U.S. Senate.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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