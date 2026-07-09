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Democrats search for new candidate after Platner announces he's suspending campaign

NPR | By A Martínez
Published July 9, 2026 at 4:58 AM EDT

Democrats are searching for a new path forward in Maine after Graham Platner announced he was suspending his campaign for U.S. Senate.

Copyright 2026 NPR
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.

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