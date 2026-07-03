America's 'flop' of a sesquicentennial
Philadelphia hosted a hugely successful World's Fair to mark the U.S. centennial in 1876. The city hosted another one 50 years later for the sesquicentennial, but things didn't go smoothly.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Philadelphia hosted a hugely successful World's Fair to mark the U.S. centennial in 1876. The city hosted another one 50 years later for the sesquicentennial, but things didn't go smoothly.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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