250th birthday events threaten to be derailed by heat wave
Tomorrow, the United States of America celebrates its 250th anniversary. The planning of events has been marked by the cancellation of long scheduled programs.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Tomorrow, the United States of America celebrates its 250th anniversary. The planning of events has been marked by the cancellation of long scheduled programs.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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