The Gambler 500 rally combines trash pickup and old cars
For the "Gambler 500," people gather on forest service roads in Oregon for a colossal trash pick-up on national forest land, conducted in festive and junky old cars.
Copyright 2026 KUOW
For the "Gambler 500," people gather on forest service roads in Oregon for a colossal trash pick-up on national forest land, conducted in festive and junky old cars.
Copyright 2026 KUOW
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