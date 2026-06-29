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The Gambler 500 rally combines trash pickup and old cars

KUOW | By Matt Martin
Published June 29, 2026 at 4:26 PM EDT

For the "Gambler 500," people gather on forest service roads in Oregon for a colossal trash pick-up on national forest land, conducted in festive and junky old cars.

Copyright 2026 KUOW
Matt Martin

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