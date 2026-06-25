A state of emergency is declared in Venezuela as quakes' death toll is expected to rise
Venezuela is reeling after twin record-breaking earthquakes kill hundreds and flatten buildings, with the death toll expected to rise.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Venezuela is reeling after twin record-breaking earthquakes kill hundreds and flatten buildings, with the death toll expected to rise.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.