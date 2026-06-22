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Border crossings into Maine rise slightly compared to last year, after months of decline

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published June 22, 2026 at 7:21 AM EDT
The international bridge linking downtown Calais and St. Stephen on Aug. 7th, 2025.
Ari Snider
/
Maine Public
The international bridge linking downtown Calais and St. Stephen on Aug. 7, 2025.

Border crossings into Maine were up slightly in March and April compared to the same months last year, according to the most recent federal data.

The increase comes after months of declining border crossings from Canada following President Donald Trump's imposition of tariffs, and threats to make the country a 51st state.

Canada's statistics agency is reporting a similar trend, with a 15% year-over-year jump in the number of Canadians returning from the U.S. by car in May.

Gov. Janet Mills and many in the state's tourism industry have prioritized outreach to Canadian visitors, who've historically flocked to Maine's southern beaches in the summer.
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New England News Collaborative
Ari Snider
asnider@mainepublic.org
See stories by Ari Snider
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