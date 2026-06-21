The legacy of the Surfside collapse
It's been nearly five years since a beachfront condominium collapsed in Surfside, Florida, killing 98 people. The tragedy raised questions about how the state regulates structural safety.
Copyright 2026 NPR
It's been nearly five years since a beachfront condominium collapsed in Surfside, Florida, killing 98 people. The tragedy raised questions about how the state regulates structural safety.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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