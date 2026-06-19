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'Grandmother of Juneteenth' celebrates freedom, 2.5 miles at a time

NPR | By Erika Ryan,
Sarah Handel
Published June 19, 2026 at 5:50 PM EDT

Opal Lee is known as the Grandmother of Juneteenth. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talked with her in 2024 about her activism, and her hopes for the future.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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NPR National News
Erika Ryan
Erika Ryan is a producer for All Things Considered. She joined NPR after spending 4 years at CNN, where she worked for various shows and CNN.com in Atlanta and Washington, D.C. Ryan began her career in journalism as a print reporter covering arts and culture. She's a graduate of the University of South Carolina, and currently lives in Washington, D.C., with her dog, Millie.
Sarah Handel
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
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