'Grandmother of Juneteenth' celebrates freedom, 2.5 miles at a time
Opal Lee is known as the Grandmother of Juneteenth. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talked with her in 2024 about her activism, and her hopes for the future.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Opal Lee is known as the Grandmother of Juneteenth. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talked with her in 2024 about her activism, and her hopes for the future.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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