Crude oil is cheaper as markets embrace news of a U.S.-Iran deal
Crude oil prices are falling as oil markets react to President Trump saying the U.S. and Iran have agreed on a framework for reopening the Strait of Hormuz.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Crude oil prices are falling as oil markets react to President Trump saying the U.S. and Iran have agreed on a framework for reopening the Strait of Hormuz.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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