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Crude oil is cheaper as markets embrace news of a U.S.-Iran deal

NPR | By Camila Domonoske
Published June 15, 2026 at 4:41 PM EDT

Crude oil prices are falling as oil markets react to President Trump saying the U.S. and Iran have agreed on a framework for reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Camila Domonoske
Camila Flamiano Domonoske covers cars, energy and the future of mobility for NPR's Business Desk.
See stories by Camila Domonoske

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