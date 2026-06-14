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The secret to better cooking may be in your leftovers

NPR | By Emily Siner
Published June 14, 2026 at 5:34 PM EDT

Fried rice, bread pudding and homemade broth all start with ingredients many people throw away. Life Kit looks at how rethinking leftovers can change the way you cook.

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Emily Siner
Emily Siner is an enterprise reporter at WPLN. She has worked at the Los Angeles Times and NPR headquarters in Washington, D.C., and her written work was recently published in Slices Of Life, an anthology of literary feature writing. Born and raised in the Chicago area, she is a graduate from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
See stories by Emily Siner
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