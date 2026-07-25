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Wildfire alert in the Western U.S. reaches its highest level

NPR | By Kirk Siegler
Published July 25, 2026 at 5:04 PM EDT

Wildfires have now scorched four million acres of land in the U.S. Federal fire managers say all of the country's resources are currently deployed to major fires.

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Kirk Siegler
As a correspondent on NPR's national desk, Kirk Siegler covers rural life, culture and politics from his base in Boise, Idaho.
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