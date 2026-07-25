Wildfire alert in the Western U.S. reaches its highest level
Wildfires have now scorched four million acres of land in the U.S. Federal fire managers say all of the country's resources are currently deployed to major fires.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Wildfires have now scorched four million acres of land in the U.S. Federal fire managers say all of the country's resources are currently deployed to major fires.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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