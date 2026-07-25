The bridge is up but the party is off: U.S. and Canada skip joint ribbon-cutting
The U.S. and Canada are opening a bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, without celebration as wildfires and tariffs increase tensions.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The U.S. and Canada are opening a bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, without celebration as wildfires and tariffs increase tensions.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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