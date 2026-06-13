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World Cup online betting takes a toll in Brazil

NPR | By Júlia Dias Carneiro
Published June 13, 2026 at 5:02 PM EDT

A World Cup fever is sweeping Brazil. So is sports betting. NPR's Julia Carneiro reports on the country's gambling boom and the growing concerns about debt and addiction.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Júlia Dias Carneiro
[Copyright 2024 NPR]

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