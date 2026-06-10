World Cup fever sweeps Canada, but will it last beyond kickoff?
World Cup fever is hitting Canada ahead of kickoff Thursday. With soaring ticket prices and growing questions off the pitch, will passion for the game last?
Copyright 2026 NPR
World Cup fever is hitting Canada ahead of kickoff Thursday. With soaring ticket prices and growing questions off the pitch, will passion for the game last?
Copyright 2026 NPR
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