© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NH Gives is ON! Support NHPR's local news and 10 meals will be donated to the NH Food Bank. This is a powerful way to support your community in more ways than one.

Post-Cold War, international cooperation soared. Now, we're trending toward global disorder

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 10, 2026 at 11:59 AM EDT
Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev (L) and U.S. President George Bush (R) shake hands on Dec. 2, 1989 on board the soviet cruise "Maxim Gorki", shipdocked at Marsaxlokk harbour, before the start of their first summit meeting, just a few weeks after the fall of the Berlin Wall. This summit is viewed as the official end of the Cold War. (Jonathan Utz/AFP via Getty Images)
Jonathan Utz/AFP via Getty Images
Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev (L) and U.S. President George Bush (R) shake hands on Dec. 2, 1989 on board the soviet cruise "Maxim Gorki", shipdocked at Marsaxlokk harbour, before the start of their first summit meeting, just a few weeks after the fall of the Berlin Wall. This summit is viewed as the official end of the Cold War. (Jonathan Utz/AFP via Getty Images)

In the decades since the fall of the Soviet Union, there’s been broad agreement that the world was moving towards greater economic integration, deeper international cooperation, and a more stable world order. Today, that picture looks a lot less certain.

Tino Cuéllar, president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, joins host Indira Lakshmanan to discuss how countries are navigating an increasingly fragmented world.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.