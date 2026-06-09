© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Big goals take a village. Help us reach 1,500 new and increasing sustainers to unlock $150K for local news!

At Stanford, one freshman discovered 'How to Rule the World'

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 9, 2026 at 12:04 PM EDT
The cover of "How to Rule the World" and author Theo Baker. (Courtesy of Penguin Press and Elena Seibert)
Courtesy of Penguin Press and Elena Seibert
The cover of "How to Rule the World" and author Theo Baker. (Courtesy of Penguin Press and Elena Seibert)

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Theo Baker, who writes about his first year at Stanford University and his investigations for the college newspaper that eventually led to the resignation of then-president Marc Tessier-Lavigne.

Baker writes about his experiences in the book “How to Rule the World: An Education in Power at Stanford University” and talks about the book.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
NHPR Books
Here & Now Newsroom
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.