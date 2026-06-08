Retaliatory strikes between Israel and Iran risk pulling region back into war
Israel and Iran exchanged fire early Monday, escalating tensions and raising fears the conflict could pull the region back into a full-scale war.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Israel and Iran exchanged fire early Monday, escalating tensions and raising fears the conflict could pull the region back into a full-scale war.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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