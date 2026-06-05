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Ex-Border Patrol commander Greg Bovino spoke at an international far-right conference

NPR | By Huo Jingnan
Published June 5, 2026 at 4:47 PM EDT

Former Border Patrol commander Greg Bovino recently spoke at an international far-right gathering alongside white supremacists and neo-Nazis.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Huo Jingnan
Huo Jingnan (she/her) is an assistant producer on NPR's investigations team.
See stories by Huo Jingnan

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