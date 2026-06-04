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Republican lawmaker on why he voted to end the war in Iran

NPR | By Tinbete Ermyas,
Michelle AslamAilsa ChangLuke Garrett
Published June 4, 2026 at 4:02 PM EDT

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Republican Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick about his decision to join Democrats and three other Republicans to vote to end the war in Iran.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tinbete Ermyas
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Michelle Aslam
Michelle Aslam is a 2021-2022 Kroc Fellow and recent graduate from North Texas. While in college, she won state-wide student journalism awards for her investigation into campus sexual assault proceedings and her reporting on racial justice demonstrations. Aslam previously interned for the North Texas NPR Member station KERA, and also had the opportunity to write for the Dallas Morning News and the Texas Observer.
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
See stories by Ailsa Chang
Luke Garrett
Luke Garrett is an Elections Associate Producer at NPR News.

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