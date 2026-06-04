Republican lawmaker on why he voted to end the war in Iran
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Republican Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick about his decision to join Democrats and three other Republicans to vote to end the war in Iran.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Republican Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick about his decision to join Democrats and three other Republicans to vote to end the war in Iran.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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