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Are Trump's controversies affecting his agenda?

NPR | By Steve Inskeep
Published June 4, 2026 at 12:26 PM EDT

NPR's Steve Inskeep asks Jonah Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Dispatch, about whether President Trump's political controversies are interfering with his legislative agenda.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.

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