Suspected gunman killed after opening fire near White House identified
Law enforcement officials have released more information about a shooting near the White House on Saturday, including the identity of the alleged gunman.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Law enforcement officials have released more information about a shooting near the White House on Saturday, including the identity of the alleged gunman.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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