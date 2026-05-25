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Suspected gunman killed after opening fire near White House identified

NPR | By Chandelis Duster
Published May 25, 2026 at 6:45 AM EDT

Law enforcement officials have released more information about a shooting near the White House on Saturday, including the identity of the alleged gunman.

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