Jeff Flake, former Republican senator, on party pushing back against Trump's agenda
NPR's Steve Inskeep asks Jeff Flake, a former Republican senator, about this week's GOP pushback against some of President Trump's priorities.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Steve Inskeep asks Jeff Flake, a former Republican senator, about this week's GOP pushback against some of President Trump's priorities.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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