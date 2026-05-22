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Jeff Flake, former Republican senator, on party pushing back against Trump's agenda

NPR | By Steve Inskeep
Published May 22, 2026 at 6:49 AM EDT

NPR's Steve Inskeep asks Jeff Flake, a former Republican senator, about this week's GOP pushback against some of President Trump's priorities.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.

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