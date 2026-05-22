Italy's prime minister wants Israel to apologize for treatment of flotilla activists
Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni wants an apology from Israel over the treatment of Italian citizens on a flotilla bound for Gaza.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni wants an apology from Israel over the treatment of Italian citizens on a flotilla bound for Gaza.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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