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Italy's prime minister wants Israel to apologize for treatment of flotilla activists

NPR | By Megan Williams,
Leila Fadel
Published May 22, 2026 at 4:43 AM EDT

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni wants an apology from Israel over the treatment of Italian citizens on a flotilla bound for Gaza.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Megan Williams
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel

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