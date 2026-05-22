Illinois university teaches students how to give items a second life
Americans throws away nearly 1,800 pounds of trash each year. One Illinois University is teaching students recycling skills that will not go to waste.
Copyright 2026 WGLT
Americans throws away nearly 1,800 pounds of trash each year. One Illinois University is teaching students recycling skills that will not go to waste.
Copyright 2026 WGLT
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