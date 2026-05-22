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Illinois university teaches students how to give items a second life

WGLT | By Ben Howell
Published May 22, 2026 at 4:42 AM EDT

Americans throws away nearly 1,800 pounds of trash each year. One Illinois University is teaching students recycling skills that will not go to waste.

Copyright 2026 WGLT
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