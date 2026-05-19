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How the Ebola outbreak of 2014 was brought under control

NPR | By Pien Huang
Published May 19, 2026 at 4:54 PM EDT

Bringing the Ebola outbreak under control in 2014 was largely due to the extensive involvement from the U.S., through USAID, the White House, the CDC, and the military.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Pien Huang
Pien Huang is a health reporter on the Science desk. She was NPR's first Reflect America Fellow, working with shows, desks and podcasts to bring more diverse voices to air and online.
See stories by Pien Huang

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