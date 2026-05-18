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President Trump drops lawsuit against IRS

NPR | By Carrie Johnson
Published May 18, 2026 at 4:10 PM EDT

President Trump is walking away from a $10 billion case he filed against the IRS. But the resolution of the case is prompting House Democrats and ethics officials to cry foul.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Carrie Johnson
Carrie Johnson is a justice correspondent for the Washington Desk.
See stories by Carrie Johnson

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