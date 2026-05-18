President Trump drops lawsuit against IRS
President Trump is walking away from a $10 billion case he filed against the IRS. But the resolution of the case is prompting House Democrats and ethics officials to cry foul.
Copyright 2026 NPR
President Trump is walking away from a $10 billion case he filed against the IRS. But the resolution of the case is prompting House Democrats and ethics officials to cry foul.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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