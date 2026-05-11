© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join NHPR's Leadership Circle! This is a powerful way to support our station's local, national, and international news coverage.

How do you cut your food bill? NPR wants to hear your tips

NPR | By Joe Hernandez
Published May 11, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
Let us know your best hacks for cutting costs.
sergeyryzhov
/
Getty Images
Let us know your best hacks for cutting costs.

I've been reporting on food and affordability for NPR for our new series What's Eating America.

And in talking to people, business owners and experts, I've picked up some strategies to help keep my family's food costs in check without sucking all the fun out of eating. Keep an eye out for those stories.

But I also want to hear YOUR tips and hacks for cutting food bills. Fill out the form below and I'll compile the best ideas and share them out.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
NPR NewsLatest from NPRNPR National News
Joe Hernandez
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Joe Hernandez
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.