Earth, Wind & Fire's founder wrote orchestral music. It hadn't been heard until now
An orchestra performs the world premiere of a piece by the late Earth, Wind & Fire founder Maurice White, 23 years after he composed it.
Copyright 2026 NPR
An orchestra performs the world premiere of a piece by the late Earth, Wind & Fire founder Maurice White, 23 years after he composed it.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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