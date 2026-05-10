'Today' show co-host Sheinelle Jones shares wisdom from moms
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to "Today" show co-host Sheinelle Jones about her new book, "Through Mom's Eyes: Simple Wisdom from Mothers Who Raised Extraordinary Humans."
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to "Today" show co-host Sheinelle Jones about her new book, "Through Mom's Eyes: Simple Wisdom from Mothers Who Raised Extraordinary Humans."
Copyright 2026 NPR
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