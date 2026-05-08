After their shepherd dies, 'The Sheep Detectives' set out to solve the mystery
In The Sheep Detectives, a shepherd (Hugh Jackman) is murdered, and his flock -- yes, the woolly, four-footed critters -- resolves to solve the crime.
Copyright 2026 NPR
In The Sheep Detectives, a shepherd (Hugh Jackman) is murdered, and his flock -- yes, the woolly, four-footed critters -- resolves to solve the crime.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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