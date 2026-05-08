© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join NHPR's Leadership Circle! This is a powerful way to support our station's local, national, and international news coverage.

After their shepherd dies, 'The Sheep Detectives' set out to solve the mystery

NPR | By Bob Mondello
Published May 8, 2026 at 4:09 PM EDT

In The Sheep Detectives, a shepherd (Hugh Jackman) is murdered, and his flock -- yes, the woolly, four-footed critters -- resolves to solve the crime.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Bob Mondello
Bob Mondello, who jokes that he was a jinx at the beginning of his critical career — hired to write for every small paper that ever folded in Washington, just as it was about to collapse — saw that jinx broken in 1984 when he came to NPR.
See stories by Bob Mondello

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.